Ozil trolls Spurs fan with 'trophy cabinet' gag

25 Jul 2019

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

As an Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil will be a regular target of Tottenham fans, but he proved with a "trophy cabinet" gag that he can give as good as he gets.

For Spurs' team photo ahead of Sunday's 3-2 win over Juventus, their starting XI took a leaf out of Wales' book, lining up in a disjointed, unusual fashion that left a gap in the back row.

A Spurs fan posted the photo to Twitter at the time and asked why Ozil was in their team photo, seemingly comparing the German to the void.

After a few days enjoying plenty of positive social media attention, the Spurs fan had the tables turned on him by Ozil.

If you look closely ... you can see your trophy cabinet #YaGunnersYa https://t.co/e5YCn1doDt — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 25, 2019

The Gunners midfielder jabbed back with a response that will surely delight even his biggest critics among Arsenal fans, saying: "If you look closely… You can see your trophy cabinet".

Spurs last won a major trophy in 2008 when they lifted the EFL Cup – before that their most-recent triumph was the 1990-91 FA Cup.

Ozil's barb swiftly went viral, receiving over 130,000 likes in two hours.