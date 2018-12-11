×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pakistan's WC campaign ends after crushing 0-5 defeat to Belgium

PTI
NEWS
News
19   //    11 Dec 2018, 19:30 IST

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (PTI) Pakistan's miserable campaign at the men's hockey World Cup finally came to an end after Olympic silver medallists Belgium thrashed the four-time champions 5-0 in the third cross-over match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

Staring the match as favourites, the Red Lions toyed with the Pakistani defence which somehow managed to hold on in the opening 10 minutes.

But once Alexander Hendricks (10th minute) converted a penalty corner, the Pakistani defence broke apart and gates opened up for Belgium. Besides, Hendricks, skipper Thomsa Briels (13th), Cedric Charlier (27th), Sebastian Dockier (35th) and Tom Boon (53rd) were the other goal getters for Belgium.

While Pakistan will pack their bags and return home, Belgium will take Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Red Lions, ranked third in the world, came into the match as outright favourites against the world no. 13 Pakistan and they played like champions, dominating the proceedings for major part of the 60 minutes.

Belgium's first scoring chance came from the very first move in the form of a penalty corner but the Pakistani defence did enough to thwart the danger.

Belgium kept up the pressure on the fragile Pakistani defence and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 10th minute, the second of which was converted by Hendricks with a powerful low flick to the left corner of the goal.

Three minutes later, Belgium doubled their lead through skipper Briels, who deflected in after being set up by Nicols de Kerpel's fine work pass from the right flank.

Pakistan improved their game in the second quarter and made some impressive moves but they lacked ideas once inside the opposition circle.

Advertisement

The final pass was lacking from the Pakistanis as a result of which their build-ups hardly troubled the Belgian defence.

Pakistan earned their first penalty corner in the 16th minute but wasted the opportunity while opting for a variation.

Minutes later Ali Shan's reverse hit from inside the box sailed over the Belgium goal.

The missed chances hurt Pakistan as Belgium extended their lead three minutes from half time through Charlier whose reverse hit from a tight angle found the back of the net after a getting a slight deflection of Pakistani skipper Ammad Butt's sticks.

Five minutes after the change of ends, Belgium made the scoreline 4-0 through Dockier, who pushed in after a fine one-two touch play from Charlier and Simon Gougnard.

While Belgium wasted two more penalty corners in the third quarter, Pakistan too got a short corner but Ali Mubashar's attempt went wide.

Down by four goals, Pakistan knew it was the end of the road for them. It was a one way thereafter as Belgium made all the forays and earned two more penalty corners in the process. The last penalty corner resulted in a penalty stroke as the ball hit the body of a Pakistani defender and Boon made no mistake in converting the chance

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
FIFA World Cup 2018: A philatelic visit to the football...
RELATED STORY
2018 AFC U-19 Championship: Vietnam's campaign ends after...
RELATED STORY
As it happened: Belgium 2-1 Switzerland
RELATED STORY
Best FIFA Football Men's awards: Modric ends the...
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020: Who is likely to qualify?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's 2004-05 title winning XI: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why it is time to revisit the...
RELATED STORY
PSG's perfect league record ends with 2-2 draw at Bordeaux
RELATED STORY
Ex-Germany captain Lothar Matthaus to India: No easy way...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
54' PUN GOA
0 - 0
 Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us