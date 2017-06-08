Paul Pogba describes first season back at Man Utd as 'complicated'

Paul Pogba felt a lack of pre-season training hindered him settling into life back at Manchester United.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 18:35 IST

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has described his first season back at Old Trafford as "good, but quite complicated".

The 24-year-old helped Jose Mourinho's side to Europa League and EFL Cup glory after his £89.3million move from Juventus, but received mixed reviews for his performances after racking up 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine times.

United finished sixth in the Premier League as injuries took their toll in the second half of the season, but Pogba insists United ultimately achieved their goals.

Pogba, who is with the France squad to face Sweden and England, feels his own form got better as the campaign went on as he improved his fitness.

He felt his start to the campaign was affected after Euro 2016 endeavours with France, who made the final, meant he missed much of pre-season training for Juve before joining United.

"My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated," Pogba said to Sky Germany.

"I had to adapt to the English football. I didn't really have a pre-season, so I had to jump straight in.

"But the more I trained the better it got. With the other players, I felt at ease from the first moment on.

"It's true that the results weren't as positive as we had wished, but we reached our goals. All in all, it was a good season for us."