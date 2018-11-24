Pedro salutes Sarri's attacking philosophy

Chelsea winger Pedro

Chelsea's attacking players are revelling under Maurizio Sarri's attacking philosophy, according to Pedro.

The Italian has wasted little time imprinting his style on the Blues since taking over from Antonio Conte in July.

They are unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions under the 59-year-old and sit third in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Manchester City.

Central to their success has been a more aggressive approach, which Pedro – who has scored four times this season – believes is getting the best out of the club's forwards.

"The style is very good for attacking players and I'm enjoying it a lot," he told the club's official website.

"We're moving the ball, pressing very high and when we recover the ball we move very quickly towards goal.

"It's very good for me and the other players.

"It's a different style and a different idea. With Maurizio it's more attacking.

"I prefer this way because for a forward it's important to be close to the box to try and score."

Chelsea received a boost on Friday when influential midfielder N'Golo Kante signed a new five-year deal with the club, much to the delight of Pedro.

"I'm really happy to play with him and for this news because he's a fantastic player," he added.

"He runs a lot during training and in the game, recovering a lot of balls.

"He's also a clever player on the pitch. He's always in a good position to give balance to the team so he's very important here. He's crucial."

Chelsea will hope to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Wembley to face Tottenham on Saturday.