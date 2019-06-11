Play with Ronaldo or De Jong? De Ligt to choose his own path

Matthijs de Ligt in action for Ajax

Matthijs de Ligt insists he is yet to decide which club he will join in the coming months, although he will not allow kind words from Cristiano Ronaldo or Frenkie de Jong to sway him.

The Ajax star is one of the most sought-after talents in world football following an outstanding season in which he helped his club to the Champions League semi-finals.

Several of Europe's elite clubs are said to be chasing De Ligt, with Ronaldo encouraging the 19-year-old to join Juventus while former team-mate De Jong talked up a move to Barcelona.

But De Ligt has not yet made his decision and plans to take his time, telling Mundo Deportivo: "I still do not know what my heart says, I have been concentrated all the time on Ajax and the national team.

"Now, on my holidays, I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.

50 - Matthijs de Ligt (19 years, 210 days) is the third-youngest player in Eredivisie history to feature in 50 wins, after Gerald Vanenburg (18 years, 352 days) and Clarence Seedorf (19 years, 57 days). Captain. pic.twitter.com/DrwDvWwT5i — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 10, 2019

"For me, the most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have prominence and play many games. I do not know when I'll have it resolved, but I'm going to take my time."

Discussing the pitches from Ronaldo and De Jong, De Ligt continued: "Of course it would be nice [to be reunited with De Jong], but I must also look at what is best for me.

"I do not pay attention to anyone, I have to choose my own path."

Responding to suggestions Barca might not be able to match financial deals elsewhere, he added: "Money is not the problem.

"Maybe it's not the time yet. It's something I have to think about and decide during my holidays - nothing more."