×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Play with Ronaldo or De Jong? De Ligt to choose his own path

Omnisport
NEWS
News
185   //    11 Jun 2019, 13:44 IST
Matthijs de Ligt - cropped
Matthijs de Ligt in action for Ajax

Matthijs de Ligt insists he is yet to decide which club he will join in the coming months, although he will not allow kind words from Cristiano Ronaldo or Frenkie de Jong to sway him.

The Ajax star is one of the most sought-after talents in world football following an outstanding season in which he helped his club to the Champions League semi-finals.

Several of Europe's elite clubs are said to be chasing De Ligt, with Ronaldo encouraging the 19-year-old to join Juventus while former team-mate De Jong talked up a move to Barcelona.

But De Ligt has not yet made his decision and plans to take his time, telling Mundo Deportivo: "I still do not know what my heart says, I have been concentrated all the time on Ajax and the national team.

"Now, on my holidays, I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.

"For me, the most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have prominence and play many games. I do not know when I'll have it resolved, but I'm going to take my time."

Discussing the pitches from Ronaldo and De Jong, De Ligt continued: "Of course it would be nice [to be reunited with De Jong], but I must also look at what is best for me.

"I do not pay attention to anyone, I have to choose my own path."

Advertisement

Responding to suggestions Barca might not be able to match financial deals elsewhere, he added: "Money is not the problem.

"Maybe it's not the time yet. It's something I have to think about and decide during my holidays - nothing more."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
De Jong hoping for De Ligt reunion at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: 'I hope de Ligt will come with me' says Barcelona-bound star Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
De Jong tells De Ligt to join Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: How Barcelona could Line-Up With Griezmann, De Ligt & De Jong Next Season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: “De Ligt should join Barcelona,” claims former Barcelona and Dutch manager
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt will either go to Barca or Juventus
RELATED STORY
De Ligt drops Barcelona hint: It would be nice to play with Frenkie
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Frenkie de Jong picks his top four players from each position
RELATED STORY
Cillessen on De Ligt to Barcelona speculation: 'He knows what he has to do'
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: 'I don't know if I will join Frenkie de Jong', says Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today KAZ SAN 07:30 PM Kazakhstan vs San Marino
Today AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
Tomorrow HUN WAL 12:15 AM Hungary vs Wales
Tomorrow GER EST 12:15 AM Germany vs Estonia
Tomorrow BEL NOR 12:15 AM Belarus vs Northern Ireland
Tomorrow ICE TUR 12:15 AM Iceland vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
PP IRA LIB Iraq vs Libya
Tomorrow CRO TUN 12:15 AM Croatia vs Tunisia
PP GAM ZAM Gambia vs Zambia
Tomorrow MOR GAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Gambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us