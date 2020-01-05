Pope: I wouldn't score 40 a season against Stones... it'd be 50!

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Port Vale striker Tom Pope

Going up against John Stones in person seemingly changed Port Vale striker Tom Pope's perception of the Manchester City defender's ability, but not for the better.

Having previously stated he would score 40 goals a season if he faced Stones on a weekly basis, Pope cheekily revised the figure to 50 after a goalscoring display in Vale's 4-1 FA Cup third-round loss to City on Saturday.

The League Two forward's initial comments were made after Stones made a pair of costly errors in England's 3-1 loss to Netherlands at the Nations League Finals in June.

Pope called the centre-back "soft" on Twitter and declared he would have a field day up against him.

The 34-year-old made his mark against Stones' side by heading in David Amoo's cross to cancel out Oleksandr Zinchenko's opener at the Etihad Stadium.

Although Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden ensured there was no upset in Vale's favour, Pope did not seem too downcast when he took to social media after the game.

"Sorry I can't reply to everyone it's gone mental! I'd just like to say I was completely wrong and bang out of order to say I'd score 40 a season….. it's more like 50," Pope posted on Twitter.

Sorry I can’t reply to everyone it’s gone mental! I’d just like to say I was completely wrong and bang out of order to say I’d score 40 a season..... it’s more like 50 enjoy your weekend — Tom Pope (@Tom_Pope9) January 4, 2020