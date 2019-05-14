×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG need 'people who want to be there', says Djorkaeff

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    14 May 2019, 22:48 IST
Youri Djorkaeff
Youri Djorkaeff with the Europa League trophy

Youri Djorkaeff says changes are needed at Paris Saint-Germain after the "craziest" end to the season.

Thomas Tuchel's champions stumbled over the line despite a commanding lead in the Ligue 1 title race, and they lost the Coupe de France final on penalties to Rennes, even though they were 2-0 up in the first half.

PSG also failed to retain the Coupe de la Ligue, having been knocked out at home in the quarter-finals by Guingamp, who went on to be relegated from Ligue 1, while Tuchel's men suffered a last-16 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League.

Speculation continues to link Neymar with a move away from the French capital, while record goalscorer Edinson Cavani is reportedly a target for Atletico Madrid.

And after another season of European disappointment, Djorkaeff - who played for the club in 1995-96 when they won the Cup Winners' Cup - feels the off-season is crucial for the Ligue 1 champions.

Djorkaeff, speaking courtesy of the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour – Driven by Kia, told Omnisport: "Some changes must happen within the club. The main question in my opinion is to know who is at Paris Saint-Germain and what they're doing there.

"I speak about players, entourage and staff. At some stage you need to put in place people who want to be there and help the club to improve. Once we'll answer this question, many issues will be fixed."

Tuchel's place at the club has been questioned, partly due to PSG's below-par performance in the Champions League.

Advertisement

The former Borussia Dortmund coach masterminded a first-leg victory at Old Trafford but then saw his side collapse, as they have in Europe in previous seasons, with Marcus Rashford's late penalty sealing a sensational comeback for United.

"There is not much to think about because he's the best in a league where they did not play many big games," Djorkaeff said of Tuchel, whose side have lost three of their past six Ligue 1 games.

"Not to diminish Marseille, Lyon or Lille, the competition didn't scare PSG. In Europe it didn't go well. The end of the season is the craziest. It didn't go according to plan at all. That a club like Paris let the team end the season that way is not allowed at such level.

"Paris Saint-Germain's ambitions are to reach that level of the competition [Champions League semi-finals]. That’s why we are more concerned about what they lack than what they possess. It can be built.

"The Champions League is every year a learning experience. The issue that Paris Saint-Germain is facing is that at the same stage [of the competition], they make the same mistakes. We then questioned ourselves about why Paris are not going through.

"I think that people in the club know why and that one day they’ll have to change their philosophy. The club's identity must be [to] push more forward."

Advertisement
Tired Pogba will reach a new level next season, says Djorkaeff
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG want revenge on Barcelona by signing £69 million superstar
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo pushes Juventus to sign Barcelona star for a world-record fee, PSG prepares massive €90 million bid for Juventus target and more Serie A transfer news: 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans and Atletico Madrid keen to sign Angel Di Maria
RELATED STORY
5 top players Real Madrid need to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
4 Players who will be integral to Solskjaer's United
RELATED STORY
Tuchel will not make Neymar PSG captain
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: Midfielder signing to be confirmed soon by PSG
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €173 million trio and sell a superstar, Real Madrid want to sign €85 million Premier League superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 9 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar does not want to leave PSG, says father
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us