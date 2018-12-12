×
Raheem Sterling named Premier League Player of the Month

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Dec 2018, 18:18 IST
sterling-cropped
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award after a stunning November for Manchester City.

City only played three Premier League games in November, but that did not stop Sterling from playing a role in six goals across his three outings.

The 24-year-old forward scored three and set up another trio of goals, with his display in the 6-1 demolition of Southampton at the start of the month particularly impressive.

Sterling set up Sergio Aguero for City's second goal on that day, before scoring a brace and also teeing up Leroy Sane for their sixth.

He then went on to impress as City thumped West Ham 4-0 away from home, scoring and again setting up Sane, helping him clinch the award for the second time this season.

The Premier League's announcement comes after a difficult few days for Sterling, as he used social media on Sunday to address alleged racist abuse directed at him by a Chelsea supporter during City's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge a day earlier.

The England star pointed the finger at the media for his treatment, suggesting the portrayal of black players in British newspapers was to blame.

Omnisport
NEWS
