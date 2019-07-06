×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rapinoe expects to be 'good to go' for Women's World Cup final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    06 Jul 2019, 19:02 IST
Megan Rapinoe - cropped
Megan Rapinoe during a training session

Megan Rapinoe looks set to be fit for the United States' Women's World Cup final against Netherlands, saying on Saturday she expects to be "good to go".

The striker, who has scored five goals in France including successive braces in the knockout wins against Spain and France, was a surprise absentee for the last-four victory over England because of a slight hamstring strain.

Rapinoe said after that game she expected to be ready for USA's third World Cup final in a row at the weekend and, having trained in the days leading up to the clash with the European champions, the 34-year-old believes she will be passed fit.

"As of now, I'm expecting to be ready for tomorrow. I feel good," Rapinoe said at USA's pre-match press conference.

"That's all I can really say right now. We have one more training session. 

"I'm pretty open and honest with you. Nothing hidden. I expect to be good to go for tomorrow."

Christen Press took Rapinoe's place against England on Tuesday and headed their opening goal in a 2-1 win.

Advertisement
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe trains day after missing Women's World Cup semi-final
RELATED STORY
'Deeply American' Rapinoe calls for America to 'be better'
RELATED STORY
How 'free spirit' Megan Rapinoe started on the road to greatness
RELATED STORY
Ellis: Rapinoe could have taken penalty if USA-England had gone to a shoot-out
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Semifinal - USA v England Preview, Predicted XI, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Confidence? Arrogance? Belief? Maybe USA knew they would need Rapinoe in the final
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe will rise to the occasion again – Press
RELATED STORY
Martens trains separately ahead of Women's World Cup final
RELATED STORY
'I'm not going to the f****** White House' – Megan Rapinoe
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us