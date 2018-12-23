×
Real Madrid beats Al Ain 4-1 to win 4th Club World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23 Dec 2018
AP Image

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win over host side Al Ain to claim its fourth Club World Cup on Saturday.

Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and Marcos Llorente scored from outside the area, and Sergio Ramos added a late goal to lead the European champions to the world title.

Modric put Madrid ahead in the 14th minute after a promising start from Al Ain.

Llorente netted his first goal for Madrid to put the result beyond doubt with half an hour left.

Losing 3-0, Al Ain defender Tsukasa Shiotani headed in a consolation goal, then teammate Yahia Nader scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Madrid, which has won the last three Champions Leagues, also won the Club World Cup in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Al Ain reached the final after proving to be the surprise of the short tournament. The local club from the United Arab Emirates upset South American champion River Plate on penalties in the semifinals.

