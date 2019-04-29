×
Reported target Pogba would boost Madrid's goal threat - Valdano

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    29 Apr 2019, 23:20 IST
Paul Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Reported Real Madrid target Paul Pogba would add vital goals but little else to the LaLiga giants, according to former coach Jorge Valdano.

Madrid are preparing for a big transfer window after a disappointing season that has seen three coaches in the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat and silverware only in the Club World Cup.

World Cup winner Pogba is one possible option for Zinedine Zidane's men, with speculation mounting around an exit from Manchester United, who have also endured a tumultuous campaign.

Giving his take on a move for Pogba, Valdano suggested the France international might not be the answer to all of Madrid's midfield problems, yet his goals would be welcomed.

Pogba has 13 Premier League goals for United this term.

"I don't think Pogba would add much to Madrid's game but he'd bring goals," Valdano told Onda Cero. "On his own, Pogba is scoring more goals that the entire Real Madrid midfield."

The latest Madrid setback came on Sunday in a defeat at Rayo Vallecano, with Valdano dismayed by the displays from many stars. Only top-scorer Karim Benzema escaped criticism.

Valdano said: "There were a lot of players in the Real Madrid starting XI who are not up to the rhythm the competition demands. The team has no backbone.

"Real Madrid looked like a team of individuals. They play for themselves - not each other - and once they reach the final third of the pitch, if Benzema's not there, the move falls apart."

Tags:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
