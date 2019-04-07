Reus rages at 'catastrophic' Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus

Marco Reus insists Borussia Dortmund cannot talk about winning the Bundesliga title after going down to a humiliating 5-0 defeat against rivals Bayern Munich.

Lucien Favre's side are now a point behind champions Bayern at the summit after a nightmare outing where they were 4-0 down by half-time.

Six matches remain in the top flight this season and, although Reus acknowledges there could be further twists to come, the Germany forward maintains Dortmund must focus only on a grim post-mortem of an abject outing.

"We played catastrophic, we defended catastrophic," he told reporters. "I don't have an explanation for that. We [applied] zero pressure. Bayern were much better, we have to admit that.

"Nevertheless, we have to analyse this loss, we mustn't play like that against any opponent.

“On behalf of the entire team, I would like to apologize for our performance. We should have shown more character and mentality. It was a disappointing day." - Marco Reus pic.twitter.com/1HYIROJGgC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 7, 2019

"It was once again a lesson for us, because we just did not play as a team. The only positive is that we are only one point behind and Bayern also have two or three hard opponents in the next weeks.

"But we do not have to talk about the championship if we play like that."

Favre selected Reus in a central attacking role against Bayern, something the 29-year-old feels does not play to his strengths.

"Everyone knows that this is not my favourite position and that I do not want to play there," he added.

"But that should not be an excuse. The coach has to decide that."

