×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Riise challenges Liverpool to banish Champions League disappointment against Napoli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
121   //    11 Dec 2018, 22:09 IST
MohamedSalah - cropped
Mohamed Salah in action against Napoli

John Arne Riise wants Liverpool to put their disappointing Champions League form behind them and rise to the occasion in Tuesday's must-win showdown with Napoli.

Defeat in Naples and subsequent reverses on the road versus Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain mean Jurgen Klopp's side are outside the qualification places heading into the final round of fixtures in Group C.

Former Reds full-back Riise was part of the Liverpool side that plotted a surprise path to European glory back in 2005 and hopes Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders will thrive under the pressure.

"I've been really disappointed with the three away games in the Champions League, I think we underperformed, we didn't play the football we know we can," Riise, speaking at Golazio London, told Omnisport

"I don't know why but it sometimes happens and we still have a chance to qualify. I think it's going to be an electric atmosphere at Anfield."

In the event of a PSG win in Belgrade, Liverpool must win 1-0 or by two-clear goals – placing a premium on their defensive efforts.

"I've been in that situation many times myself," Riise said. "We concede and we need three goals and not two goals. But just start the game, see how it goes and hopefully get a good start.

"If we get 1-0 up early we can make [dictate] tactics. If we concede early then we have to change the tactics, so it all depends on the first 15-20 minutes."

Advertisement

Riise went on to ply his trade in Serie A for Roma after leaving Liverpool and is relishing the tactical battle between Klopp and Napoli's three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.

"Everybody's different and Ancelotti's record speaks for itself," he added. "He is an unbelievable manager with so many great results. He's a tactician and he gets the best out of every player. That's his way of doing it.

"Klopp is something else but everybody is respected highly for what they've achieved in their career. It's going to be a tactical masterclass from Ancelotti to avoid them getting beaten.

"Klopp [has to] really get his team fired up to score enough goals, so it's not only on the pitch that there is a fight but also off the pitch between the managers - who is going to have the right tactics and who is going to be successful?"

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Group C (Napoli, PSG, &...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Napoli: Match preview, predictions, venue,...
RELATED STORY
I love to see it! – Riise defends Klopp's on-pitch...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Napoli: 3 reasons why The Reds will win |...
RELATED STORY
Tactical Preview: Napoli vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, venue &...
RELATED STORY
Napoli Vs Liverpool: Hits and Flops | Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Wednesday Preview: Tottenham host...
RELATED STORY
3 previous matches which prove that Liverpool can advance...
RELATED STORY
Napoli 1-0 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
FT PUN GOA
2 - 0
 Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us