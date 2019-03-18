River Plate star Quintero suffers ruptured ACL

River Plate playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, the Copa Libertadores champions have confirmed.

Quintero sustained the injury, which is set to rule him out of Colombia's Copa America campaign later this year, during Sunday's 3-0 Argentine Primera Division win over Independiente.

A brief statement released by River read: "After tests, it was confirmed that Juan Fernando Quintero suffered the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

"We are all with you @juanferquinte10."

Tras los estudios realizados, se confirmó que Juan Fernando Quintero sufrió la rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda.



¡Todos estamos con vos, @juanferquinte10! #FuerzaJuanfer pic.twitter.com/8grPjEdipS — River Plate (@CARPoficial) March 18, 2019

The 26-year-old has been revitalised at River after losing his way during unhappy stints with Porto and Rennes.

Quintero earned a recall to the Colombia squad and impressed as his country reached the last-16 of the 2018 World Cup.

He secured a permanent place in the hearts of River fans with a spectacular goal to give Marcelo Gallardo's men an extra-time lead in their gripping Libertadores final triumph over bitter rivals Boca Juniors in December.

Last month, Quintero signed a new contract at River that increased his release clause from €22million to €30m, following speculation over a possible return to Europe. He scored six goal in 16 top-flight appearances this season.