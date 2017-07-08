Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return

Everton welcomed Wayne Rooney to their training ground as Manchester United's record goalscorer put the finishing touches to his return.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 21:00 IST

Wayne Rooney arrived at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Saturday as he closed in on a return to his boyhood club.

Manchester United's all-time top scorer is on the verge of ending a decorated 13-year stay at Old Trafford, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku set to move in the opposite direction for £75million.

Captain for club and country, the 31-year-old was reduced to a bit-part role under Jose Mourinho at United last season and also lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Rooney joined United from Everton for £27m on the back of stunning displays at Euro 2004 and went on to win five Premier League titles, four League Cups and the 2015-16 FA Cup on his way to a personal tally of 253 goals.

He starred as United won their third Champions League in 2007-08, before going on to claim glory in the FIFA Club World Cup. His last act as a United player is likely to be a substitute appearance as they defeated Ajax in last season's Europa League final.

If talks proceed smoothly, Rooney will be Ronald Koeman's sixth signing of a busy close season at Everton, following Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klassen, Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru to Goodison Park.