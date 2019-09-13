Rumour Has It: Hazard & Courtois pushing for Kante at Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Chelsea fans, if you thought losing Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois was bad, it could get worse.

Courtois swapped Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2018 and Hazard followed his Belgian compatriot in the recent off-season.

Now, reports suggest a Chelsea midfielder could move to the Spanish capital if Madrid's former Blues duo get their way.

TOP STORY – HAZARD & COURTOIS WANT TO RENITE WITH KANE

Real Madrid pair Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are pushing the LaLiga giants to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to The Athletic.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane wanted to reinforce his midfield amid links to Manchester United star Paul Pogba, Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

After already signing #Courtois and #Hazard from #cfc, Real Madrid want #Kante. It's the subject matter of this week's joint read with @liam_twomey. Full story here: https://t.co/fTNSWMMOUJ — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 12, 2019

Los Blancos were unable to prise Pogba away from Old Trafford and to the Santiago Bernabeu, but now former Chelsea players Hazard and Courtois reportedly believe Kante is what Madrid need.

ROUND-UP

- Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti is close to signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions, reports Calciomercato.com. The Italy midfielder is reportedly set to sign a deal worth €12million a season.

- Tuttosport claims Tottenham could swap wantaway star Christian Eriksen for Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala in January. Spurs tried to sign Dybala before the Premier League transfer window shut last month, while Eriksen was linked to Juve, Madrid and Atletico Madrid as his contract runs down.

- Kicker says Bayer Leverkusen are resigned to losing star Kai Havertz on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 20-year-old Germany international has been linked to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and LaLiga's Barcelona and Real Madrid.

- Calciomercato.com says Serie A sides Inter, Juventus and Napoli are eyeing Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

- According to The Sun, Manchester United will offer defender Victor Lindelof a new contract after he was linked to Barcelona in the off-season. Meanwhile, Reading's teenage goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, 16, is on the radar of United, reports the Mirror.

- Former Roma and Italy striker Dani Osvaldo could come out of retirement to link up with Diego Maradona at Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. Maradona was appointed head coach of the Superliga strugglers last week and ANSA claims 33-year-old Osvaldo, who retired in 2016, is in line for a sensational return in Argentina.