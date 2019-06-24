×
Rumour Has It: Neymar tells Barca players he's coming

Omnisport
NEWS
News
269   //    24 Jun 2019, 12:12 IST
Neymar - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

A return to Barcelona appears on the cards for Neymar.

The Brazilian looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, with Barca and LaLiga rivals Real Madrid reportedly interested.

But the familiarity of Camp Nou could see Neymar play for Barca one again.

 

TOP STORY – NEYMAR CONFIDENT OF BARCA RETURN

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will re-join Barcelona, if he gets his wish.

According to Catalonia-based newspaper Sport, Neymar has told Barca players: "Relax, I will come".

Neymar – who left Barcelona for PSG in a world-record €222million deal in 2017 – has also been linked with Real Madrid.

ROUND-UP

AC Milan are in negotiations to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to Sport Mediaset. The Serie A side want to reunite Torreira with former Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo on a two-year loan deal at San Siro. Arsenal boss Unai Emery, meanwhile, wants extra cash to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, says the Metro.

- According to La Voix du Nord, Lille star Nicolas Pepe could still move to Manchester United or Liverpool despite strong interest from Atletico Madrid and Inter, who are both reportedly preparing €90m bids. Le10 Sport, however, reports that Pepe would be keen on PSG if Neymar leaves.

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal will reject a move to the Chinese Super League, according to Sport. RAC 1, meanwhile, says the LaLiga champions have turned down the chance to re-sign Dani Alves following his exit from PSG.

Daniele De Rossi could join AC Milan, Inter, Fiorentina, Sampdoria or Atalanta after deciding to remain in Serie A following his Roma exit, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Napoli midfielder Allan is attracting interest from PSG, according to Calciomercato. The Brazilian, who is valued at £60m, was target by the Ligue 1 holders in January.

Newcastle United and Paraguay star Miguel Almiron has caught the attention of Real Madrid, that is according to the Mirror. Almiron only moved to the Premier League from MLS champions Atlanta United in January.

