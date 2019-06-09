Rumour Has It: United make Wan-Bissaka offer as Buffon discusses Parma return

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 299 // 09 Jun 2019, 13:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United

First it was Daniel James, now is Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the verge of joining Manchester United?

After agreeing to sign Swansea City winger James, United have reportedly made an offer to prise Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

It is set to be a busy close-season at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to overhaul the struggling Red Devils.

TOP STORY – UNITED BID FOR WAN-BISSAKA

A "substantial bid" has been made by Manchester United to secure the services of Crystal Palace right-back Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky Sports.

While 20-year-old Diogo Dalot only arrived from Porto last season, Solskjaer wants to address the right side of his defence following the departure of veteran Antonio Valencia.

Man Utd have made a ‘substantial bid’ for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka #MUFC #CPFChttps://t.co/XzIU4C9jCP — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 9, 2019

And with Solskjaer determined to sign the best young British talent – highlighted by James' arrival – the 21-year-old fits the bill as United look to improve on their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Advertisement

ROUND-UP

- Could Gianluigi Buffon finish his career where it started? La Gazzetta dello Sport claim the 41-year-old goalkeeper is in talks with former club Parma after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Buffon, who only spent one season in Paris, debuted as a 17-year-old for Parma in 1995 before joining Serie A rivals Juventus for a then-world record fee of €52million in 2001.

- According to The Sun, Manchester United and Real Madrid have opened talks over a transfer for Paul Pogba. Zinedine Zidane wants to add the France star to his squad after signing Eden Hazard and officials from Madrid and United reportedly met last week. It comes as The Mirror claim United are planning an attempt to take Gareth Bale from Madrid on loan as the Wales international faces an uncertain future in the Spanish capital.

- Madrid are not the only club interested in Pogba, with the Express claiming Juve want to re-sign the World Cup winner from United. The 26-year-old left Turin for a return to Manchester in 2016 after Juve pocketed £89m.

EXCLUSIVE: Juventus set to launch raid for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain target Paul Pogba as Maurizio Sarri gets closer to taking reins at Allianz Stadium | @neilfissler #Juve #MUFC https://t.co/iUfH30ntje — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) June 8, 2019

- With Madrid seemingly set to complete the signing of Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy, Marca report long-serving star Marcelo is free to decide his own future, having been linked to Serie A champions Juventus in the past.

- Is Jose Mourinho about to take over at United… Newcastle United, that is? According to The Mirror, Mourinho – who was sacked by Manchester United in December – is willing to talk to the Premier League side if billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan completes his takeover.

- Champions League holders Liverpool are willing to sanction Harry Wilson's exit for £21m, claim The Mirror. The 22-year-old impressed as Derby County reached the Championship play-off final, and he has attracted interest from Bundesliga duo Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.