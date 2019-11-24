Rumour Has It: United & PSG set to battle for Roma's Zaniolo as Haaland nears RB Leipzig

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo's stock continues to rise.

The 20-year-old Italy international has established himself as one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders since joining Roma last season.

And Zaniolo could become the subject of a tug of war between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

TOP STORY – UNITED & PSG EYEING ROMA STAR

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are willing to spend big for Zaniolo, reports Il Messaggero.

Zaniolo is hot property, having starred for Roma since arriving in the Italian capital from Inter.

Premier League giants United and Ligue 1 champions are ready to pay €60million (£52m) for his services.

- United, meanwhile, look set to miss out on Salzburg striker Erling Haaland. The Mirror says Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have first refusal on the 19-year-old and only need to pay a release clause of £25.7m.

- According to The Sun, Raheem Sterling – who has 18 months on his Manchester City contract – will not renew unless manager Pep Guardiola stays.

- Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott, claims the Express. The 17-year-old is also wanted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Raheem Sterling 'refusing to sign new £450,000-a-week contract' at Man City | https://t.co/aA3lFhiMxG pic.twitter.com/68mnF5giru — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 24, 2019

- L'Equipe reports PSG have made their January transfer plans. Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio is of interest, while Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes could depart Paris.

- Belgium boss Roberto Martinez was open to managing Tottenham prior to Jose Mourinho's appointment, according to the Daily Star. Spurs turned to former Manchester United manager Mourinho after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking.