Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea

After signing for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has revealed his delight at returning to England, where he previously played for Chelsea.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 04:12 IST

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool. CREDIT: Twitter @LFC

New Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah says he has improved every part of his game since leaving Chelsea and is returning to the Premier League with a point to prove.

Egypt international Salah completed his move to the Reds from Roma on Thursday in a deal worth an initial €42million, but which could go on to reach €50m with add-ons.

The winger has played in England before with Chelsea, making only six Premier League starts in one year with the Blues before being loaned out to Fiorentina midway through the 2014-15 season.

After impressing with the Viola he then joined Roma, initially on loan then permanently and has shone in the Italian capital, peaking last season with 15 Serie A goals and 11 assists in 31 games.

Asked if he returns to England a better player, Salah told Liverpool's website: "100 per cent, yes!

"Everything [has improved]. Even my personality was different, I was a kid – I was 20 or 21. Now I'm four years older, everything is different.

"I have lots of experience in three clubs: I was at Chelsea, then Fiorentina and then Roma. I have good experience.

"Yes, always [I have a point to prove]. Even if I see myself playing very well in one thing, I try to improve to do it better and better. I always think about the small details because I need to improve more and more.

"I was here [in England] and I have experience. I like to play here in the Premier League. I'm happy to be back and I'm excited."

Salah feels 2016-17, when he netted 19 times in all competitions, was his best season to date, but still has room to grow at the age of 25, having signed a long-term contract at Anfield.

"I think [it was my best], it was a top season," he said. "Nothing changed, the season before I also scored 15 goals.

"I am improving and doing better and better every year. This is why I'm in a new challenge and I'm happy to have this challenge. It is not easy, but I'm ready.

"I have played on the right. Last season with Roma we played five at the back and two strikers; I was a second striker, like a number 10. Sometimes I go on the left. I can play anywhere up front.

"I'm very happy to be here. I would like to win something with the club. Everyone knows the club is very big. We have to do something for the fans and win something."

Salah will wear the number 11 shirt at Anfield after the previous owner Roberto Firmino asked to become number nine.