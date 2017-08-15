Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany

Joshua Kimmich has the capabilities to lead Bayern Munich and Germany for years to come, according to Matthias Sammer.

by Omnisport News 15 Aug 2017, 15:20 IST

Matthias Sammer believes Bayern Munich and Germany defender Joshua Kimmich is a future leader for club and country.

The 22-year-old has established himself on the right-hand side of the Germany defence since breaking into Joachim Low's starting line-up at Euro 2016.

During the Confederations Cup, the versatile Kimmich filled roles at right-back, centre-back and wing-back as Low's experimental squad impressed in Russia and overcame Chile 1-0 in the final.

Following Philipp Lahm's retirement, Kimmich has the opportunity to become a similar mainstay for Bayern this season and Sammer – who stood down as sporting director at the Allianz Arena last year – holds the former RB Leipzig player in high regard.

"I am sure that he will play a big role in German football," the former Borussia Dortmund sweeper told Eurosport. "In my opinion he will be a leader.

"He brings characteristics that are very special in the offence as well as in the defence.

"The way he presents himself and what he says – and he does that with no aggression at all – Joshua has that in his nature. That is just beautiful.

"The performances, him being humble and simple and his charisma, I really like that."

17 - Joshua Kimmich (@FCBayern) did not miss a single minute in the last 17 consecutive matches of the @DFB_Team_EN. Important. pic.twitter.com/i9El7ZrYPb — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 28, 2017

Kimmich has been joined by another international colleague at Bayern this season, with Sebastian Rudy arriving from Hoffenheim.

The 27-year-old holding midfielder is another man Sammer rates.

"Rudy has a pure style, a huge football IQ," he said. "And he is playing with joy, securing the ball and is tough in the duels. These are great skills.

"He has a very clear vision of his position in the midfield. He can bring stability, not only to Bayern Munich, but to the national team."

