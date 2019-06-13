Sane to Bayern 'would increase Bundesliga's appeal'

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane playing for Germany

Bayern Munich buying Leroy Sane would be a boost to the Bundesliga, according to Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Manchester City winger Sane has been linked with a switch to Bayern, who are seeking to improve their wide options due to the imminent departures of experienced duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness said it would require an "insane" sum to buy Sane, though, while chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge indicated the 23-year-old needs to decide for himself whether he wants a move.

Sane, who joined City from Schalke for a reported initial fee of £37million in 2016, scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Premier League champions last term but only started 21 top-flight matches, six fewer than in the 2017-18 campaign, as he seemingly lost Pep Guardiola's trust.

The winger refused to answer questions about his future after helping Germany hammer Estonia 8-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying this week.

But even if it might damage Dortmund's chances of unseating Bayern at the summit, Watzke feels Sane's arrival would benefit the Bundesliga.

"I think it would be very good if Bayern bring Leroy Sane back as a Germany international," Watzke said to Bild.

"Because that would further increase the appeal of the league."

Dortmund have added to Lucien Favre's squad for the 2019-20 season by signing Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt, although Christian Pulisic has left for Chelsea.