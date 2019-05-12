×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sane: Winning titles is like an addiction!

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    12 May 2019, 23:04 IST
LeroySane - cropped
Leroy Sane celebrates with the Premier League trophy

Leroy Sane described winning Premier League titles as "like an addiction" after helping Manchester City to another triumph on Sunday.

City defended their top-flight crown, beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 on the final day to hold off Liverpool in the run-in, finishing on 98 points, one ahead of Jurgen Klopp's men.

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 and was delighted to be able to celebrate another piece of silverware, describing the feeling it provides.

"It's an amazing feeling," the winger told Sky Sports. "It feels like a longer season this season but it's the same feeling.

"When you get the trophy, you get the feeling for it and the it's kind of like an addiction. You just want to win it again and again

"We are really motivated. To win a trophy is just an unbelievable feeling. Now we have another final [in the FA Cup] and everybody is really excited about it."

Sane started just 21 league matches this season as he struggled to replicate his 2017-18 form, and he hopes to improve next term.

"I didn't have that many games like last season, but everybody knows we have a really strong squad," he said. "I just try to give my best all the time, leave it on the pitch and play as many games as we can.

"Now we have one game left. Next season is a different season. Obviously it will be my target to stay every single game in the first XI."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
What is an inverted fullback? - Football Positions Explained 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Sane hails Guardiola influence on development
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 'likes to be critical' of Man City derby hero Sane
RELATED STORY
Low allays Sane injury fears after crude challenge
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Sane the best in the world out wide, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best Young XI of the Season 
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City edge Liverpool to retain Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Manchester City be even better next season?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us