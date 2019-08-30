Sarabia one of two uncapped players in Spain squad

PSG winger Pablo Sarabia

Unai Nunez and Pablo Sarabia could win their first international caps after being named in the Spain squad for September's two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Robert Moreno has made seven changes for the matches against Romania and Faroe Islands, his first since replacing Luis Enrique as head coach on a permanent basis in June.

The former Barcelona boss stepped down to care for his young daughter, who died on Thursday following a battle with bone cancer.

Moreno served as Luis Enrique's assistant at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barca before following him to the national team.

His first major decisions are to give Athletic Bilbao defender Nunez and Paris Saint-Germain winger Sarabia the chance to impress.

OFICIAL | Esta es la convocatoria de España para los encuentros ante Rumanía e Islas Feroe#UnidosPorUnReto pic.twitter.com/o0Xzp2Vre1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) August 30, 2019

Midfielders Saul, Thiago Alcantara and Dani Ceballos return to the fold, with AC Milan attacker Suso and Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer also recalled.

Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Inigo Martinez and Isco are all out through injury, while Iago Aspas, Santi Cazorla and Sergi Roberto have been dropped.

Spain have won four matches from four in qualifying to sit top of Group F, five points clear of second-placed Sweden.

Spain squad in full: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), David de Gea (Manchester United), Pau Lopez (Roma); Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Unai Nunez (Athletic Bilbao), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid); Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, on loan at Arsenal), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Rodri (Manchester City), Fabian Ruiz (Naples), Saul (Atletico Madrid), Suso (AC Milan), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich); Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Valencia), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain).