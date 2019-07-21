×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sarri: Juventus were naive in Tottenham loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
289   //    21 Jul 2019, 21:46 IST
Maurizio Sarri - cropped
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri urged Juventus to show less naivety on the ball after Adrian Rabiot's late lapse led to a 3-2 loss to Tottenham in Singapore.

The Serie A champions succumbed to defeat in Sarri's first match in charge courtesy of Harry Kane's sublime lob over Wojciech Szczesny from inside the centre circle in the third minute of added time.

New signing Rabiot dallied on the ball and invited a tackle from Lucas Moura, from which the ball spilled into Kane's path.

Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo earlier scored to overturn Erik Lamela's first-half opener, before Lucas equalised in the 65th minute.

"It was a difficult game, there is a difference between us in our physical preparation," Sarri told reporters.

"Tottenham have players who have known each other for years and in the first half they seemed quicker, but it's normal.

"If we want to show our football we must defend further forward. In the first half we weren't high enough up the pitch, which made things difficult.

"In the second half we pressed better and we did some good things, even though we were naive with the lost balls.

Advertisement

"But I think this is also affected by the level of physical conditioning."

The International Champions Cup clash was the opening pre-season match for both clubs.

Debutant Rabiot said: "It was the first game, so there is still a lot of work to do. Physically I need to grow, but I felt good playing my first game.

"We are understanding each other very well within the team and with the coach."

Juve return to action against Serie A rivals Inter in China on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Juventus News: Maurizio Sarri confirms Matthijs de Ligt will face Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2-3 Tottenham - 4 Juventus players who impressed the most
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2-3 Tottenham: 5 Men who were brilliant for Spurs
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Aaron Ramsey explains why he joined Maurizio Sarri in Italy
RELATED STORY
How Juventus could line up under Maurizio Sarri this season
RELATED STORY
Sarri betrayed Napoli by joining Juventus – Insigne
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2-3 Tottenham - 5 Spurs players who impressed 
RELATED STORY
I like him very much - Sarri talks up Pogba
RELATED STORY
New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri heaps praises on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to start out wide in Sarri's Juventus
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us