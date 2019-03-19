×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Saul replaces Fabian in Spain squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19 Mar 2019, 05:11 IST
Saul - cropped
Saul Niguez celebrates scoring for Spain against England

Saul Niguez has replaced Fabian Ruiz in Spain's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Malta.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul was a surprise omission from Luis Enrique's squad, with Napoli's Fabian called up for the first time.

But Spain confirmed on Monday that the 22-year-old, who has made 28 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side across all competitions this term following his move from Real Betis, has pulled out of the squad due to fever.

Fabian's injury means a reprieve for Saul, although there is still no room in the 23-man party for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who has endured a difficult season with Los Blancos.

Jaime Mata, Sergi Gomez and Sergio Canales joined Fabian as new faces in Luis Enrique's set up, as the former Barcelona coach aims to freshen up his squad following a disappointing showing in the UEFA Nations League.

Omnisport
NEWS
Isco left out of Spain squad
RELATED STORY
Isco out of revamped Spain squad for Euro 2020 qualifying
RELATED STORY
Guardiola not interested in 'exceptional' Saul
RELATED STORY
Atletico's Champions League exit not due to lack of ambition, insists Saul
RELATED STORY
Godin and Saul back for Atleti as Marcelo and Bale miss out for Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 stars you probably didn’t know played for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Atleti confirm Saul has thigh injury
RELATED STORY
5 players who deserved a spot in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad
RELATED STORY
What is an inverted fullback? - Football Positions Explained 
RELATED STORY
'Shocked' Hudson-Odoi called into England squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
18 Mar SOL VAN 10:30 AM Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
18 Mar SOL VAN 10:30 AM Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us