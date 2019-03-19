Saul replaces Fabian in Spain squad

Saul Niguez celebrates scoring for Spain against England

Saul Niguez has replaced Fabian Ruiz in Spain's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Malta.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul was a surprise omission from Luis Enrique's squad, with Napoli's Fabian called up for the first time.

But Spain confirmed on Monday that the 22-year-old, who has made 28 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side across all competitions this term following his move from Real Betis, has pulled out of the squad due to fever.

Fabian's injury means a reprieve for Saul, although there is still no room in the 23-man party for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who has endured a difficult season with Los Blancos.

OFICIAL | @FabianRP52, aquejado de un proceso febril, abandona la concentración tras ser examinado esta misma tarde por los servicios médicos de la Selección en el Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Moraleja. El jugador del @atleti @saulniguez ocupará su lugar#UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/2jy6ciZuV2 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 18, 2019

Jaime Mata, Sergi Gomez and Sergio Canales joined Fabian as new faces in Luis Enrique's set up, as the former Barcelona coach aims to freshen up his squad following a disappointing showing in the UEFA Nations League.