Schalke sign Oczipka from Eintracht Frankfurt

Bastian Oczipka has left Eintracht Frankfurt, signing a three-year deal to complete his move to Schalke.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 18:53 IST

Schalke's new signing Bastian Oczipka in action for Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke have announced the signing of Bastian Oczipka from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the left-back set to be the club's replacement for Sead Kolasinac after his move to Arsenal.

Oczipka has agreed a three-year deal with Schalke, following Amine Harit and Pablo Insua to the club as new coach Domenico Tedesco rebuilds his squad after replacing Markus Weinzierl.

The 28-year-old defender, who featured for Eintracht in their run to the final of last season's DFB-Pokal, will join his new Schalke team-mates on their Chinese tour from Sunday.

"Bastian is a reliable left-back who knows the Bundesliga well," Tedesco said. "He has the ability to be stay solid at the back as well as being a danger going forward. We are very excited to have him with us for the new season."

Oczipka contributed a goal and four assists for Eintracht last season, as well as helping his side to record 11 clean sheets in the Bundesliga as they finished 11th in the table.

"I am excited by this new challenge," said the left-back. "Domencio Tedesco and [Schalke's sporting director] Christian Heidel have really motivated me to get involved with the challenges that lie ahead here at Schalke.

"At the same time I would like to take this chance to thank everyone at Frankfurt for five great years."