Scotland must be at their best to beat England - Snodgrass

by Reuters News 07 Jun 2017, 16:36 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Scotland Training - Mar Hall, Bishopton, Scotland - June 5, 2017 Scotland's Robert Snodgrass poses after training Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

(Reuters) - Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass believes the rivalry between England and Scotland will intensify the atmosphere of the match as Scotland look to secure their first victory over their neighbours since 1999 and improve their position in UEFA Group F.

"We all know we will have to be at our very best to beat England. You want to win every single game but this is about bragging rights too," Snodgrass told British media.

"There is a different sort of edge when you come up against England...I would be lying to you if I said it was just a normal game. If you are not up for this game then I don't know what's wrong with you."

England are six points ahead of Scotland, leading the group with 13 points from five games but Snodgrass is confident his team's performance defeating Slovenia in March proves that they can overcome their opponents and finish first in the group.

"We all knew that after the last game against Slovenia that it was more like the Scotland that we all want to see. There was no fear and there is nothing to fear," he said.

"Our objective at the start was to win the group. It wasn't to just fight for second place...," added Snodgrass.

"We have always believed we could go for automatic qualification...We want to get there automatically, we want to beat England and we want to kick on."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)