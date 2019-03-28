×
Sergio Ramos embraces his famous lookalikes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    28 Mar 2019, 21:56 IST
sergio ramos - cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos could be laying the groundwork for a career as Val Kilmer's stunt double after acknowledging that he shares more than a passing resemblance to the Hollywood star.

The Real Madrid defender was inundated with lookalike suggestions from his 16 million followers on Twitter after contacting actor Pablo Schreiber through the social media platform to tell him they were doppelgangers.

Ramos – who played in Spain's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Malta in the past week – then shared his favourites.

In addition to Kilmer, his highlights were former Los Blancos team-mate Sami Khedira, DJ Calvin Harris and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

On the pitch, the 32-year-old has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or before the end of his career by former Real Madrid star Luis Figo.

Defenders have traditionally found it difficult to win football's most prestigious individual prize – Fabio Cannavaro the last to do so in 2006 – but Figo, who played for Madrid between 2000 and 2005, believes Ramos has all the attributes to claim the trophy.

"It's clear that Sergio Ramos deserves to win the Ballon d'Or," Figo told Marca.

"Being a defender is almost like being a goalkeeper, it's a lot more difficult to win the award, but Cannavaro managed it.

"It depends on the moment, on the year, but for quality alone it's obvious that Ramos should win it."

