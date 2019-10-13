×
Sergio Ramos would not refuse Olympic Games call

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Oct 2019, 03:12 IST
ramos-cropped
Spain captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos says he would not turn down the chance to play for Spain at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Reports this week suggested Spain's skipper, who has already won the World Cup and European Championship titles, was keen to represent his country in Tokyo.

Taking part in the tournament could be complicated for Ramos given the Olympics begin less than two weeks after the Euro 2020 final is played at Wembley.

Real Madrid defender Ramos, however, indicated he is willing to balance a busy schedule for the chance to add another international honour to his record.

"It is early to talk about the Olympic Games," he said on Saturday. "But anyone who had the chance and was called to play in the Games would not say no.

"It is something you cannot refuse. There is a lot of the season left and it is a very nice idea."

Ramos was speaking after Spain's 1-1 draw away to Norway in a Euro 2020 qualifier, the captain making his 168th international appearance.

That moved him above former club and country team-mate Iker Casillas as Spain's most-capped player but Ramos said he would have swapped the milestone for a victory, which would have secured La Roja's place at Euro 2020.

"The personal is secondary," he added. "I would have changed the record for the victory.

"It is a pride to be the Spaniard who has worn this shirt more times, which I still hope to wear much more.

"It was a shame we drew. Norway have taken advantage of the last minutes, and in one play they tied us.

"I'm sad, because we would have liked to achieve the qualification."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
