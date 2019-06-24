×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shearer slams Newcastle 'shambles' as players & fans hail Benitez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
124   //    24 Jun 2019, 21:26 IST
Benitez_cropped
Departing Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez

Newcastle United great Alan Shearer led an angry response to the announcement Rafael Benitez is leaving the club after three years in charge.

Benitez, who joined Newcastle in 2016 and was a popular figure at St James' Park, will depart Tyneside on Sunday having failed to agree an extension to his expiring three-year deal.

The former Liverpool boss had repeatedly bemoaned a lack of freedom in the transfer market and, despite suggesting he planned to stay, reportedly rejected terms on a one-year contract.

Newcastle's controversial owner Mike Ashley has angered supporters in the past, having renamed the stadium and played a role in the departure of club icon Kevin Keegan.

And record goalscorer Shearer, who similarly left as manager in 2009 when a new deal was not agreed, appeared to blame Ashley as he reacted to the news on Twitter.

"A world class manager. A manager who performed so well in very difficult circumstances. A manager who understood the fans," he wrote.

"Thanks and good luck @rafabenitezweb you were brilliant for the Toon. #SHAMBLES"

Television personalities Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – renowned Newcastle fans – also weighed in on their joint page.

Advertisement

"Disastrous," they wrote. "Those 'at the top' of our great club should be ashamed. The great shame is that they won't be.

"The way they are repeatedly able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is astonishing. Thank you @rafabenitezweb. Mike Ashley – get out of OUR club."

Meanwhile, Benitez's Newcastle players posted their thanks to the manager, with captain Jamaal Lascelles, top-scorer Ayoze Perez, midfielder Isaac Hayden and departing loan star Salomon Rondon among them.

"I’m saddened to hear about the departure of the gaffa," Lascelles wrote. "It's a huge honour that I've captained this side with him as the manager. I'll be forever grateful for the trust and opportunity he gave me. Thanks boss."

Perez added: "Thank you Rafa for all these years at Newcastle and good luck in the future! You are a top manager."

Hayden said: "Thank you for everything over the last 3 years, you brought me to the club and had the faith in me to develop me as a player and person. It won’t be forgotten. All the best for the future! @rafabenitezweb #NUFC"

And Rondon, whose loan deal from West Brom is also expiring, posted: "I must say that @rafabenitezweb deserves huge credit for what our team achieved last season, and I'm sure he'll have success in his next job. All the best, gaffer!"

Benitez has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League with Dalian Yifang, while a number of names are reported options for the Magpies – including Anthony Hudson and Avram Grant.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Newcastle confirm Benitez departure
RELATED STORY
Benitez urges Newcastle United to dream bigger
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle United this summer
RELATED STORY
Newcastle have massive potential, says Benitez
RELATED STORY
Benitez still non-committal on Newcastle future ahead of Ashley talks
RELATED STORY
Benitez 'waiting for an answer' from Newcastle over his future
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Alan Shearer Goals
RELATED STORY
The curious case of Newcastle United goalkeepers under Rafa Benitez
RELATED STORY
Benitez refuses to commit future to Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
5 great players who made bad managers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us