Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Bristol City: Late Bannan penalty sees Owls soar up to third

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Barry Bannan's winner

Barry Bannan's late penalty was enough to move Sheffield Wednesday up to third in the Championship, securing a 1-0 win over Bristol City and extending their unbeaten run to six.

City's Callum O'Dowda went agonisingly close to an opener after just 12 seconds, dragging wide of the bottom-right corner.

Wednesday had a Liam Palmer effort blocked on the line by Korey Smith in the 24th minute, before the former was in the right place at the right time in the second period to deny Jack Hunt.

The hosts' chances looked to be over when a late Barry Bannan free-kick was tipped wide by Daniel Bentley, but the midfielder converted soon after from the spot following a tangle between Tommy Rowe and Atdhe Nuhiu.