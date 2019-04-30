×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sissoko on the bench for Spurs v Ajax as Llorente starts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    30 Apr 2019, 23:50 IST
MoussaSissoko - cropped
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko was only fit enough for a place on Tottenham's bench in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against Ajax. 

Sissoko has not featured for Spurs since sustaining a groin injury during the first half of their thrilling quarter-final second leg encounter at Manchester City. 

The France midfielder trained with Mauricio Pochettino's squad on Monday but is among the replacements as Ajax look to add Spurs to a list of Champions League scalps reading Real Madrid and Juventus from the past two rounds. 

Fernando Llorente bundled in the north Londoners' decisive goal at the Etihad Stadium and leads the line in the respective injury and suspension absences of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Jan Vertonghen sat out Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham due to fatigue but returns to an expected back three alongside fellow former Ajax men Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld. 

The Spurs defence will have to contain the visitors' livewire forward line of David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech. 

Argentina full-back Nicolas Tagliafico is back as expected for Erik ten Hag's men after sitting out the 2-1 quarter-final win at Juventus through suspension. 

Advertisement
Giroud starts for Chelsea as Spurs welcome back Dier, Sissoko
RELATED STORY
Tottenham v Ajax Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups, Tottenham and Ajax Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
In my head we were eliminated - Sissoko unaware Sterling's goal had been disallowed
RELATED STORY
Sissoko could miss two weeks – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 4 reasons why Ajax will knock out Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Robin van Persie says City vs Spurs was better than a great film, names Ajax as favourites for final spot
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Ajax can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
Llorente 'very satisfied' at Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Tottenham v Ajax: Eight hits and misses to play for both teams
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang and Ozil on Arsenal bench for north London derby
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us