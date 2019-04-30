Sissoko on the bench for Spurs v Ajax as Llorente starts

Moussa Sissoko was only fit enough for a place on Tottenham's bench in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

Sissoko has not featured for Spurs since sustaining a groin injury during the first half of their thrilling quarter-final second leg encounter at Manchester City.

The France midfielder trained with Mauricio Pochettino's squad on Monday but is among the replacements as Ajax look to add Spurs to a list of Champions League scalps reading Real Madrid and Juventus from the past two rounds.

Fernando Llorente bundled in the north Londoners' decisive goal at the Etihad Stadium and leads the line in the respective injury and suspension absences of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Jan Vertonghen sat out Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham due to fatigue but returns to an expected back three alongside fellow former Ajax men Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld.

The Spurs defence will have to contain the visitors' livewire forward line of David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech.

Argentina full-back Nicolas Tagliafico is back as expected for Erik ten Hag's men after sitting out the 2-1 quarter-final win at Juventus through suspension.