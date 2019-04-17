×
Solskjaer backs Barcelona to win Champions League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Apr 2019, 07:36 IST
Barca-cropped
Lionel Messi and Barcelona celebrate against Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Barcelona will win the Champions League this season.

Solskjaer's United were bundled out by Barca in the quarter-finals after Lionel Messi's brace secured a 3-0 second-leg victory on Tuesday.

Philippe Coutinho's long-range stunner following the interval sealed a 4-0 aggregate success and kept Barca's treble hopes alive.

Asked about Barca's Champions League chances ahead of a semi-final against either Liverpool or Porto, Solskjaer told reporters: "I think Barcelona will win yeah.

"With the quality they have in the front three. They've got [Ousmane] Dembele and Malcom, players there to put on.

"I wouldn't bet against them, even though I don't bet. But for me they will be favourites to win the whole tournament."

United's attention will now turn to securing a top-four spot in the Premier League.

With five matches remaining, United are sixth and two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification.

United will travel to Everton on Sunday before hosting champions Manchester City (April 24) and Chelsea (April 28) in back-to-back blockbusters at Old Trafford.

Contact Us Advertise with Us