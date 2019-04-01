Solskjaer will succeed at Man United – Beckham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

David Beckham believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue to do a "great job" at Manchester United following his permanent appointment.

United favourite Solskjaer signed a three-year contract with the Premier League giants after replacing Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December.

Solskjaer has only overseen one Premier League defeat since arriving to boost United's top-four chances, while the Red Devils are preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

And former United star Beckham – who played alongside Solskjaer during the club's treble-winning season in 1998-99 – backed the Norwegian to succeed.

"It's great he has done an incredible job, so he deserves the contract he has got," Beckham told Sky Sports News.

"He is loved by the fans and the players and everyone else at the club.

"He has done a great job and it will continue because real fans love him. It's great for the club and great for him."

United were underwhelming in Solskjaer's first match since permanently taking charge, edging Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Level on points with third-placed Tottenham but only a point clear of Arsenal – who face Newcastle United on Monday – United travel to Wolves on Tuesday.

