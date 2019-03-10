×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sterling's hat trick gives Man City 3-1 win over Watford

Associated Press
NEWS
News
91   //    10 Mar 2019, 01:34 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored a 13-minute hat trick as defending champion Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 to open up a four-point lead in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The England forward's first goal was controversial but his quickfire treble turned a frustrating game decisively in City's favor early in the second half.

Gerard Deulofeu did pull one back for the visitors at Etihad Stadium but City held on to up the pressure on closest challenger Liverpool ahead of its game against Burnley on Sunday.

It took time for City to find a way through, as it was involved in a goalless first half for the third league game in a row.

And when Sterling's opener finally came just after the break, it took time for the referees to confirm it should stand.

Sterling was well offside as he ran on to a ball from Sergio Aguero, but an attempted intervention from Daryl Janmaat proved critical, with the defender's attempted clearance rebounding off Sterling before looping into the net.

Watford's players reacted angrily when the officials eventually decided the goal should stand and their minds may have been elsewhere when Sterling doubled his tally moments later.

This time there was no debate as the England forward simply tapped in from a low cross by Riyad Mahrez.

Sterling completed his treble just before the hour as he jinked through the area after collecting David Silva's through ball and blasted past Ben Foster.

Sterling was replaced by Leroy Sane soon after, but Watford also made changes with the twin introductions of Troy Deeney and Deulofeu, who scored just 17 seconds later with his first touch.

Associated Press
NEWS
Man City beats Watford; Tottenham loses again in EPL
RELATED STORY
Aguero hat trick leads Man City to 3-1 victory over Arsenal
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 4 memorable hat-tricks in the Round of 16 over the years
RELATED STORY
Deulofeu hat-trick leads Watford to 5-1 rout of Cardiff
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi’s hat-trick further extends lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool remain at the top after defeating Watford
RELATED STORY
Ratanbala Devi's hat-trick secures Indian Women's Football Team win over Indonesia
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Watford| Match preview, predicted line ups and more
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah's hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Guardiola lauds hat-trick hero Aguero after Arsenal win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us