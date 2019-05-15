Stimac appointed India coach

India head coach Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac has been appointed as the new coach of the India national team, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed.

The former Croatia international succeeds Stephen Constantine in the role after signing a two-year contract.

The 51-year-old, who had spells at Hajduk Split, Derby County and West Ham during his playing career, was last coaching in Qatar at Al-Shahania, a role he left in April 2017.

Stimac posted a message on Twitter in which he wrote: "The journey begins finally. Thanks everyone at All India Football Federation for the trust. I am excited and let's accomplish the mission together.

"It is possible only with the support of everyone in this beautiful country. Teamwork both on and off pitch."

The journey begins finally Thanks everyone @IndianFootball for the trust. I am excited & let’s accomplish the mission together 🇮🇳, it is possible only with the support of everyone in this beautiful country #Teamwork both on & off pitch. Namaste pic.twitter.com/3XKh0YH8Xt — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) May 15, 2019

Constantine's tenure came to an end after India failed to qualify for the knockout stages at the Asian Cup in January, finishing bottom of Group A.

India's first competitive fixture under Stimac will come on June 5 when they face Curacao in the Kings Cup in Thailand.

Kushal Das, general secretary of AIFF, said: "Indian Football will benefit immensely under Igor Stimac.

"His credentials as a coach and experience as a player are sure to add immense value to the players, and the Indian football ecosystem. The momentum gained needs to be sustained."