Suarez 'very happy' at Barcelona but MLS switch a possibility

Luis Suarez is "very happy" at Barcelona but admits he is open to the possibility of joining a Major League Soccer club.

The Uruguay international is in his sixth season at Camp Nou and has another full campaign left to run on his current deal.

Suarez, who turns 33 in January, has been touted as a possible target for David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise ahead of their MLS debut next year.

Several established stars have made the switch Stateside in recent years, including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, while talented youngsters have been lured from South America.

"MLS is a competition which has grown a lot in the last few years and you can see that with the young players that have moved there in the last two years, above all the South Americans," Suarez told ESPN FC.

"That shows that the league wants to grow and not just bring in players of a certain age that are going to retire there. They look for that mix to make the league better."

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro said earlier this month that international team-mate Suarez has discussed the possibility of joining him in MLS.

The former Liverpool striker confirmed those talks took place and is not ruling out a move further down the line, describing the thought of playing in America as a "nice possibility".

"I didn't commit to anything [with Lodeiro]," Suarez said. "I had a conversation with him. MLS is a league that any player would be interested in and I asked him about the competition and about his team-mates.

"I have a contract with Barca and I am very happy here. In the future you never know, it's an attractive league.

"Given that I have been lucky to have had success at the top level for a long time, what I would look out for next is stability for my family and the well-being of my children.

"They would all make the decision along with me and the United States is a nice possibility."