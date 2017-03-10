Sunderland have the good habits of Fergie's United - Moyes

Sunderland have the experience to negotiate their way out of Premier League relegation trouble, says manager David Moyes.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 01:37 IST

Sunderland's habit of hitting form at the end of the season is reminiscent of Manchester United under Alex Ferguson, according to manager David Moyes.

The Black Cats have flirted with the drop in each of the last four seasons and last year were saved by a run of just one defeat in their last 11 Premier League games.

Moyes, who succeeded Ferguson in the Old Trafford hot seat with little success, believes that knack for timing is one shared with the legendary Scot.

"Players at the top peak at the right time to win leagues or win cups and Manchester United had a great habit under Sir Alex of timing that well," Moyes told Sunderland's official website.

"I think Sunderland have got that great habit of timing it well so that they aren't relegated.

"We don't want to be in this position but we are here and we need to use every bit of experience we have got to get out of it."

A 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday left the Black Cats six points from safety at the foot of the table.

"We have been in this position before and I'm hoping the experience of being in this position will make us better and help us with this run-in.

"This is the time of the season you need your players to come into form and show what they are capable of."

Sunderland host Burnley a week on Saturday.