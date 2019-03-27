×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Survivor of Chapecoense air crash dies after heart attack

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    27 Mar 2019, 22:08 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — A journalist who was one of the six survivors of the Chapecoense soccer team air crash died Tuesday night after a heart attack.

Rafael Henzel, who was 45, died in the southern Brazilian city of Chapeco. Radio Oeste Capital, where he worked, said the journalist died in a local hospital after feeling ill during a soccer match with friends.

Henzel, three Chapecoense players and two LaMia airline workers survived the November 2016 accident near Medellin, Colombia. Their jet ran out of fuel in an incident that authorities still investigate.

The crash killed 71 people, including 19 players of the Brazilian club that was en route to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Chapecoense was later declared posthumous champions of South America's second most prestigious tournament.

The Brazilian club issued a statement saying Henzel was "a symbol of our reconstruction." Since the crash, Chapecoense has had a tougher time on the field and finished 14th in Brazil's top division last season.

After Henzel's death, Chapecoense asked the Brazilian soccer confederation to postpone its cup match against Criciuma on Wednesday, but the soccer body refused.

Defenders Alan Ruschel and Neto and goalkeeper Jakson Follmann, the three Chapecoense players that survived the crash, attended Henzel's funeral.

In 2017, Henzel released a book called "Live as if you were about to leave," discussing the impact the accident had on his life.

The journalist was married and had one son.

Associated Press
NEWS
3 Air disasters that shook the football world
RELATED STORY
Football Skills And Drills Ft. Chapecoense FC
RELATED STORY
Remembering 5 times the world of football united in grief over a tragedy 
RELATED STORY
Khedira cleared to return to training after heart problem
RELATED STORY
Soccer player Sala died of head, torso injuries in crash
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I don't get a heart attack from Man City results
RELATED STORY
Sala plane crash investigators scrutinize pilot's licence
RELATED STORY
Juventus winger Douglas Costa unhurt after car crash
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Despite inspiring draw with ATK, Kerala Blasters had a heartbreaking loss elsewhere
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Watch out Asia, we're back - Sunil Chhetri after Bengaluru FC's ISL Final victory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us