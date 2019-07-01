×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Those at the top did not share my vision - Benitez explains Newcastle departure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    01 Jul 2019, 12:08 IST
Rafael Benitez
Ex-Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez says he wanted to stay at Newcastle United but could not agree on a shared vision with "those at the top of the club".

After he was unable to stave off relegation from the Premier League in 2015-16, Benitez led the Magpies out of the Championship at the first attempt and subsequently re-established them as a top-flight club.

But Benitez had a difficult relationship with controversial owner Mike Ashley, regularly hinting in his comments to the media at disagreements over the club's perceived lack of transfer activity.

And in a letter to Newcastle fans posted on social media on Monday, the day after his contract expired, Benitez explained why he was unable to agree a new deal for the 2019-20 campaign.

"I wanted to stay, but I didn't just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project," Benitez said.

"Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision.

"I'm very sad about that, but I do not regret for one moment my decision to come to Tyneside and I'm very proud about what we achieved together.

"I will always have you in my heart. Best of luck for the future."

 

Advertisement

 

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer blasted the club as a "shambles" for allowing Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, to leave.

"A world class manager. A manager who performed so well in very difficult circumstances. A manager who understood the fans," he wrote on Twitter.

Newcastle are yet to appoint a replacement for Benitez, with managers including Steve Bruce, Claudio Ranieri, Sean Dyche and Garry Monk among those linked with the vacancy.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Newcastle confirm Benitez departure
RELATED STORY
Shearer slams Newcastle 'shambles' as players & fans hail Benitez
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Former Chelsea manager interested in replacing Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle United this summer
RELATED STORY
Benitez refuses to commit future to Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
The curious case of Newcastle United goalkeepers under Rafa Benitez
RELATED STORY
Benitez 'waiting for an answer' from Newcastle over his future
RELATED STORY
Newcastle have massive potential, says Benitez
RELATED STORY
Benitez tells Liverpool not to expect favour
RELATED STORY
Benitez urges Newcastle United to dream bigger
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us