UEFA asks FIFA and IFAB to review concussion protocols

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    30 May 2019, 00:42 IST
Jan Vertonghen
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen

UEFA has asked FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to review regulations regarding concussion.

The 2018-19 season saw high-profile examples of head injuries during games, including a worrying incident involving Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham's centre-back was caught in the head during the Champions League semi-final against Ajax and later had to be helped from the field of play, having initially attempted to play on.

Spurs later said tests showed Vertonghen did not sustain a concussion, but the incident sparked a debate over the way head injuries are handled in football.

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was also taken to hospital after a Serie A game against Udinese in March when he collapsed having attempted to play on after sustaining a head injury.

And UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin wants improvements to be made.

"The health of players is of utmost importance and I strongly believe that the current regulations on concussion need updating to protect both the players and the doctors and to ensure appropriate diagnosis can be made without disadvantaging the teams affected," said Ceferin.

UEFA also confirmed Luis Rubiales - president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation - has been appointed as the body's new vice-president.

Noel Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation, takes over as the European member of the FIFA Council. Both men take the roles from Reinhard Grindel.

