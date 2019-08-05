×
Valverde hints at Barcelona sales: There are quite a few players in midfield

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Aug 2019, 06:48 IST
ErnestoValverde-cropped
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde hinted the LaLiga champions could make some sales before the transfer window closes.

It has been a busy off-season for Barca, who have signed Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Junior Firpo, Neto and Emerson.

De Jong's arrival from Ajax has increased Barca's midfield numbers, leading to speculation over the futures of Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho.

Speaking after Barca's 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, Valverde – whose team have also been linked to former star Neymar – said: "There are quite a few players in midfield.

"We'll see if something happens. I don't know if any sales or signings will be completed."

Asked about Vidal, who only joined from Bayern Munich in 2018-19, Valverde added: "This year there's more competition."

Netherlands international De Jong was named man of the match against Arsenal, who succumbed to Luis Suarez's 90th-minute winner at Camp Nou.

"He's curious and thoughtful and always wants to improve," Valverde said of De Jong, who joined in a €75million deal from Ajax.

"He's always demanding and always wants the ball. He doesn't overplay in tough situations.

"He can work harder and give us more speed. He's a good signing."

Barcelona will face Napoli in a pair of friendlies on August 7 and 10 before opening their LaLiga title defence away to Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

Barcelona
