Van Bronckhorst ends Man City rumours with Guangzhou R&F move

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

New Guangzhou R&F boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed head coach of Guangzhou R&F, quelling speculation he could succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The former Netherlands captain heads to the Chinese Super League after ending an informal association with the City Football Group (CFG) that enabled him to spend time at City's training ground.

Van Bronckhorst's presence in Manchester gave rise to suggestions he was being lined up as a replacement for Guardiola amid rumours the Catalan could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

CFG executives were said to have been impressed with the ex-Feyenoord boss and reportedly tried to lure him to MLS side New York City before his move to Guangzhou.

"After coming here, I see everyone is motivated and everyone wants to contribute to the development of the club," Van Bronckhorst told his new club's website.

"Not only the daily work, but also the facilities of the club are improving. Coming here is a new challenge. I also hope to contribute my strength and work for the development of the club."

Van Bronckhorst, 44, replaces Dragan Stojkovic, who left Guangzhou this week after more than four years in charge.

The club finished the 2019 CSL season in 12th place.