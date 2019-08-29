×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Dijk beats Messi and Ronaldo to UEFA prize

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    29 Aug 2019, 23:04 IST
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has won UEFA's Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool defender took the honour ahead of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van Dijk's arrival from Southampton made him the world's most expensive defender and he helped repay his fee by starring as the Reds won Champions League glory last term.

"I need to thank all my team-mates and the staff. I wouldn't have achieved what I have over the last year [without them], my family of course, it's been a long road but it's part of my journey, who I am," Van Dijk said.

"I had to work hard every step of the way, it's part of me and I'm happy about that. I'm proud to get that trophy and it's a credit to everyone who helped me along the way.

The Netherlands international is considered a leading contender to win this year's Ballon d'Or, which has not been given to a defender since Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro triumphed in 2006 having led the Azzurri to World Cup glory.

Taking the Women's Player of the Year award was England right-back Lucy Bronze, who beat out Lyon team-mates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry.

UEFA also handed out positional awards for male players, with Van Dijk landing Champions League Defender of the Season recognition in addition to taking the top prize.

Advertisement

Midfielder of the Season went to Frenkie de Jong for his performances in Ajax's stunning run to the semi-finals, while Forward of the Season was given to Messi.

Van Dijk's Liverpool team-mate Alisson took Goalkeeper of the Season honours, with the Reds set to face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in this term's group stage.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT AST BAT
3 - 0
 Astana vs BATE
FT ARA F-D
2 - 1
 Ararat-Armenia vs F91 Dudelange
FT SUD FER
0 - 0
 Sūduva vs Ferencváros
FT MAL BNE
3 - 0
 Malmö FF vs Bnei Yehuda
FT LUD MAR
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Maribor
FT FEY HAP
3 - 0
 Feyenoord vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT KOB RIG
3 - 1
 København vs Riga
FT AEK TRA
1 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Trabzonspor
FT LEG RAN
0 - 0
 Legia Warszawa vs Rangers
FT STR EIN
1 - 0
 Strasbourg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FT AZ ANT
1 - 1
 AZ vs Antwerp
FT GEN RIJ
2 - 1
 Gent vs Rijeka
FT PSV APO
3 - 0
 PSV vs Apollon
FT FCS VIT
0 - 0
 FCSB vs Vitória Guimarães
FT CEL AIK
2 - 0
 Celtic vs AIK
FT LIN QAR
3 - 2
 Linfield vs Qarabağ
FT SPO SPA
1 - 0
 Sporting Braga vs Spartak Moskva
FT TOR WOL
2 - 3
 Torino vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FT ESP ZOR
3 - 1
 Espanyol vs Zorya
FT PAR MOL
2 - 1
 Partizan vs Molde
FT SLO PAO
1 - 0
 Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK
83' QAR LIN
1 - 0
 Qarabağ vs Linfield
HT RIG KOB
0 - 0
 Riga vs København
41' BAT AST
1 - 0
 BATE vs Astana
40' AIK CEL
1 - 2
 AIK vs Celtic
41' APO PSV
0 - 0
 Apollon vs PSV
41' ZOR ESP
0 - 1
 Zorya vs Espanyol
41' MOL PAR
0 - 0
 Molde vs Partizan
41' BNE MAL
0 - 1
 Bnei Yehuda vs Malmö FF
41' PAO SLO
0 - 1
 PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava
24' SPA SPO
0 - 0
 Spartak Moskva vs Sporting Braga
9' ANT AZ
0 - 0
 Antwerp vs AZ
10' TRA AEK
0 - 0
 Trabzonspor vs AEK Athens
13' HAP FEY
0 - 0
 Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Feyenoord
Today RIJ GEN 11:30 PM Rijeka vs Gent
Today F-D ARA 11:30 PM F91 Dudelange vs Ararat-Armenia
Today FER SUD 11:30 PM Ferencváros vs Sūduva
Today MAR LUD 11:45 PM Maribor vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow EIN STR 12:00 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow WOL TOR 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Torino
Tomorrow RAN LEG 12:15 AM Rangers vs Legia Warszawa
Tomorrow VIT FCS 12:30 AM Vitória Guimarães vs FCSB
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us