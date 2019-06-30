×
Weah seals permanent PSG exit by joining Lille

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    30 Jun 2019, 02:26 IST
TimothyWeah - cropped
New Lille signing Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Ligue 1 counterparts Lille on a five-year deal.

A transfer fee has not been disclosed but the 19-year-old is widely reported to have cost Lille in the region of €10million.

Weah, the son of former AC Milan great and current Liberia president George Weah, joined PSG in 2014 after impressing as part of the New York Red Bulls Academy.

He made his first-team debut as a substitute in PSG's 2-0 win over Troyes in March last year, going on to score once in five Ligue 1 appearances.

A loan switch to Celtic in January brought three further goals in Scotland's top flight, although Weah was predominantly used as a substitute during his time at Parkhead.

"For me, Lille is the best choice to progress and get some playing time. It's a young and ambitious team," said United States forward Weah, who has eight senior caps for his country and scored twice on their run to the quarter-finals of the 2019 U-20 World Cup.

"I know that [Lille head coach] Christophe Galtier and his staff are very professional and appreciated by the players."

Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season, albeit 16 points shy of champions PSG, and are expected to face a battle to keep hold of star forward Nicolas Pepe during the transfer window.

"Joining Lille, it's not nothing since this team had a great season last year. A second place is a huge performance," Weah added.

"Playing the Champions League is also a dream that I will be able to achieve.

"I want to score goals in my new colours and help this club to win games, and why not trophies?"

Weah is the latest PSG youth product to be snapped up by Lille, joining Mike Maignan, Boubakary Soumare and Jonathan Ikone at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

 

"We are truly thrilled to have signed Timothy Weah. Many good clubs were courting him and Timothy chose our proposal and the Lille project," said club chief executive Marc Ingla.

"He's a very promising striker, very mature too with interesting experience and achievements. We feel like our project fits his characteristics and personality."

