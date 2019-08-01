×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zidane hopes Bale trained after Real Madrid outcast spotted playing golf

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    01 Aug 2019, 01:26 IST
garethbale-cropped
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Zinedine Zidane said he hoped Gareth Bale trained after the unsettled forward was spotting playing golf during Real Madrid's Audi Cup trip.

Reports in Spain claimed Bale was seen golfing while Madrid were losing to the winger's former club Tottenham on Tuesday, with the Wales forward not included in their tour squad due to illness.

Bale was expected to complete a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, but the deal collapsed at the weekend.

Madrid bounced back from their 1-0 loss to Spurs by beating Fenerbahce 5-3 on Wednesday, but Bale remained the main topic on the agenda after the game.

"I don't know what he [Bale] did. I am here with my players," Zidane told reporters when asked about Bale's apparent golf trip. "I cannot comment on that. I hope he has trained there [in Madrid]. We are here thinking of the team.

"We will see when we get back. I'm not going to stop anybody doing anything, we all have our responsibilities. I don't get into his personal life. He stayed there to train, and I think he did that."

Pressed again on Bale, Zidane added: "Another question? You can't put me in a position I don't want to be. I won't answer more than this."

The CSL's transfer window has now closed, denying Bale a possible exit route from Madrid after six years at the club.

Advertisement

"Until August 31, anything can happen," Zidane added, referring to LaLiga's deadline for new arrivals.

"I am sure you are tired of my answers, as I am tired of them at this stage."

Although Madrid beat Fener 5-3 with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick, Zidane's side have now conceded 16 goals in their five pre-season fixtures.

"We are going to fix this, work hard," Zidane said. "I know we will turn this around and have a very good season.

"Nobody likes to concede three goals, but we won scoring five goals. It could have been more. That's it."

Madrid are due to play further friendlies against Salzburg and Roma before opening their LaLiga campaign at Celta Vigo on August 17.

 

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Zidane introduces Madrid outcast Bale at half-time against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Nothing has changed with Bale despite rescuing Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Zidane denies 'disrespecting' Gareth Bale amid transfer saga
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane confirms Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid, says it's nothing personal
RELATED STORY
Bale agent slams 'disgrace' Zidane after Madrid transfer revelation
RELATED STORY
Bale not involved in Real Madrid training after modelling new kit
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning
RELATED STORY
Zidane makes himself clear to the media regarding the controversy around Bale
RELATED STORY
Bale close to leaving Real Madrid – Zidane
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Bale staying 'not a problem' for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT HJK CRV
2 - 1
 HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
Europa League 2018-19
Today ATR DAC 10:30 PM Atromitos vs DAC
Today APO SHA 10:30 PM Apollon vs Shamrock Rovers
Today AEL ARI 10:30 PM AEL vs Aris
Today ZRI UTR 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Utrecht
Today DIN QBL 10:30 PM Dinamo Tbilisi vs Qəbələ
Today JAB PYU 10:30 PM Jablonec vs Pyunik
Today SHE PAR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Partizani Tirana
Today LIE NOR 10:30 PM Liepāja vs Norrköping
Today NEF ARS 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Arsenal Tula
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us