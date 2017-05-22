Zidane's rotations, brilliant Brazilians and a rested Ronaldo - Five reasons why Real Madrid won LaLiga

Real Madrid are champions of Spain for the first time since 2012, here we look at five reasons why they won the title.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 01:57 IST

Real Madrid are back on top in Spain

For the first time since 2012, Real Madrid are champions of Spain. Zinedine Zidane's men clinched the Liga title on the final day with 2-0 over Malaga at La Rosaleda.

Madrid claimed the trophy despite taking just one point from their two Clasico encounters with Barcelona. Here we look at five reasons why Los Blancos emerged victorious in the title race.

#1 Zinedine Zidane making the most of his squad

Zidane has succeeded this season while doing what had previously been considered unthinkable, resting Ronaldo.

The Frenchman has played Ronaldo for just 2,544 minutes this season – compared to 3,183 in 2015-16, and the result has enabled the Portugal superstar to perform when it matters most.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez have blossomed into key contributors.

The establishment of Isco as a first-team regular has put the kibosh on talk of a move to pastures new and, though Alvaro Morata remains a reportedly frustrated figure at the club, the fact he has still found the net 15 times in LaLiga this season is testament to Zidane's ability to get the make the most of his squad.