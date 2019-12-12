Zorc keeping quiet as Salzburg star Haaland reportedly visits Dortmund

Salzburg striker Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc still refuses to discuss the future of Salzburg star Erling Haaland amid reports he has visited Germany for transfer talks.

It was reported in Germany on Wednesday that striker Haaland went to Dortmund after first heading to RB Leipzig, the sister club of Salzburg, as speculation builds over a January transfer.

The 19-year-old, who scored eight goals in six games in the Champions League group stage, has also been linked with Serie A champions Juventus and Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

A move to the Bundesliga is considered the more likely if Haaland were to move in the next transfer window, with Dortmund eager to bolster their attack due to Paco Alcacer's injury problems, while Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is said to be a keen admirer.

Speaking on Thursday about the rumours, Zorc told a news conference: "I'd like to reference other interviews that I have already given. I will not comment on this or other individuals right now."

Zorc had previously said, as quoted by Kicker: "The player belongs to Salzburg. It's a matter of respect that you do not speak publicly about players from other clubs."

Haaland, who has scored 28 goals in just 22 games in all competitions for Salzburg this season, is reportedly seen as an ideal fit to spearhead a Dortmund attack that includes Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard.

A run of five wins in 14 games in all competitions had put Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre under scrutiny, but three back-to-back victories, including a 2-1 defeat of Slavia Prague to secure their place in the Champions League last 16, has eased some of that pressure.

However, they head to Mainz on Saturday needing a win to close the five-point gap to Borussia Monchengladbach, the Bundesliga leaders.

