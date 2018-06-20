Ashbeer Saini sizzles with opening round seven-under-63 at Karnal

Karnal, Jun 20 (PTI) Twenty-four-year-old Ashbeer Saini of Kapurthala sizzled with a seven-under-63 on the opening day of the PGTI Feeder Tour event at the Madhuban Meadows Golf Club here.

Saini enjoyed a healthy four-shot lead over the rest of the field.

Vashista S Pawar of Coimbatore was in second place with a score of three-under-67.

Saini, a 10th tee starter, had a whirlwind start as he picked up five birdies on his first 11 holes thanks to some quality chip-putts and a 20-feet conversion from off the green on the 17th.

Ashbeer's only blemish came on the third where he three-putted for bogey but he followed that up with birdies on the next three holes to set up the tournament for himself.

Saini, who turned professional in 2013 at the age of 19, said, This round is a big confidence-booster as I've been out of form for quite some time now due to a wrist injury I suffered couple of years back. I'm now back to full fitness and slowly regaining my rhythm.

I drove it well today and converted everything on the greens. The four birdies on the back-nine provided the spark to my round. It's great to start the week in this manner. The focus will now be on capitalizing on this strong start.

Vashista S Pawar struck four birdies and a bogey during his round of 67 to be placed second.

Karnal's Maniram Sharma returned a three-over-73 to be tied 31st