Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ashbeer Saini sizzles with opening round seven-under-63 at Karnal

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 17:47 IST
134

Karnal, Jun 20 (PTI) Twenty-four-year-old Ashbeer Saini of Kapurthala sizzled with a seven-under-63 on the opening day of the PGTI Feeder Tour event at the Madhuban Meadows Golf Club here.

Saini enjoyed a healthy four-shot lead over the rest of the field.

Vashista S Pawar of Coimbatore was in second place with a score of three-under-67.

Saini, a 10th tee starter, had a whirlwind start as he picked up five birdies on his first 11 holes thanks to some quality chip-putts and a 20-feet conversion from off the green on the 17th.

Ashbeer's only blemish came on the third where he three-putted for bogey but he followed that up with birdies on the next three holes to set up the tournament for himself.

Saini, who turned professional in 2013 at the age of 19, said, This round is a big confidence-booster as I've been out of form for quite some time now due to a wrist injury I suffered couple of years back. I'm now back to full fitness and slowly regaining my rhythm.

I drove it well today and converted everything on the greens. The four birdies on the back-nine provided the spark to my round. It's great to start the week in this manner. The focus will now be on capitalizing on this strong start.

Vashista S Pawar struck four birdies and a bogey during his round of 67 to be placed second.

Karnal's Maniram Sharma returned a three-over-73 to be tied 31st

Late birdies help save Tiger Woods' opening round at Augusta
RELATED STORY
PGTI's Feeder Tour returns with bigger prize money
RELATED STORY
Koepka 'not too concerned' despite opening 75
RELATED STORY
Spieth finishes with flurry, notches best round at Players
RELATED STORY
Spieth content with round-two fightback at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood happy with turnaround at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Woods laments putting after first-round struggle
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood ties Open mark with final-round 63, finishes 2nd
RELATED STORY
Spieth: Opening round was not fun after early error
RELATED STORY
A glance at the final round of the US Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us